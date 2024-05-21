2024 Scoop Jam Tickets

Adding product to your cart

Join us at the 2024 Scoop Jam Sponsored by Westmark Credit Union! The event is benefiting the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center. Purchase your tickets in advance and SAVE $2 per ticket!

Your order confirmation will arrive via email. This will serve as your ticket - please print or show on your mobile device for entry.



Kids 3 and under get in free with a paying adult!



Who: Everyone is invited!

What: 2024 Scoop Jam - All you can eat Ice Cream event that benefits the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

When: Saturday June 29th 11am- 3pm

Where: The Idaho Falls Green Belt just North of the Farmers Market by the round about.

How: Purchase tickets in advance here for $8 or $10 at the gate. Children 3 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

