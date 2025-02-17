2025 Local News 8 Golf Card - Only $80!

2025 Local News 8 Golf Card - Only $80!

$80.00
$80.00
Sold out

 

-Buy one round of golf and get one round free for an additional golfer at each participating course. Max of four free rounds per course.

-Each FREE ROUND must be used the same day as the purchased round by an additional golfer.

-Golf Cart rental for two golfers is required for every round.

-On Saturdays and Sundays card is valid after 2pm.

-Good for 9 or 18 hole rounds.

-Card is only valid in 2025.

-Card is only $80 + $3 S&H - a $900 savings!

  • Blackfoot Golf Course

  • Teton Lakes Golf Course

  • Legacy Golf Course in Rexburg

  • The Links at Teton Peaks

  • Pinecrest Golf Course

  • Sand Creek Golf Course

  • Sage Lakes Golf Course

  • Jefferson Hills Golf Course

  • Journey’s End Golf Course in Shelley

All Sales are Final