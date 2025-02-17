-Buy one round of golf and get one round free for an additional golfer at each participating course. Max of four free rounds per course.
-Each FREE ROUND must be used the same day as the purchased round by an additional golfer.
-Golf Cart rental for two golfers is required for every round.
-On Saturdays and Sundays card is valid after 2pm.
-Good for 9 or 18 hole rounds.
-Card is only valid in 2025.
-Card is only $80 + $3 S&H - a $900 savings!
Blackfoot Golf Course
Teton Lakes Golf Course
Legacy Golf Course in Rexburg
The Links at Teton Peaks
Pinecrest Golf Course
Sand Creek Golf Course
Sage Lakes Golf Course
Jefferson Hills Golf Course
Journey’s End Golf Course in Shelley
All Sales are Final