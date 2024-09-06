Woman's Expo 2024

Join women from all over East Idaho at The Women’s Expo set for October 18 & 19 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
The event will run from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Get your mothers, sisters, daughters, grandmothers and girlfriends together and attend The Women’s Expo on October 18 & 19
Your email receipt will serve as your ticket to the event, so please bring it with you to the Expo.
|4 the Love of Scent (Scentsy)
|AAA Idaho
|Ahhhsome Relaxation
|Anita's European PMU
|Austin Kade Academy
|Autoimmune & Functional Medicine
|Avanti Body
|BodyWorx Massage & Health Spa
|Bona Vie Medical Spa
|Clean Juice Idaho Falls
|Club Apple
|ColorStreet
|Contour Infusions & Wellness
|Culligan Water
|Cutco
|Cutting Edge Electric
|Downtown Bridal & Dress Shop
|Eagle Gate College
|Elison & Wood Orthodontics
|Empower Surgical
|Fidere Wellness
|Fit Fast 4 Health
|Gary's Sewing Center
|Great Resort Vacations
|Green Kid's Club
|Heritage Health Advocates
|Hospice of Eastern Idaho
|Idaho Central Credit Union
|J&B Superior Exteriors
|Jone's Sew & Vac
|Kid's Closet fashion, LLC
|King N Queen's $5 Bling
|Kitchen Tune Up
|Knick Knack Novelties
|Leavitt Women's Healthcare
|Life Balance Energy
|Mama Fla
|Meraki Healthcare
|Mind, Body, spirit Trifecta
|Mountain View Hospital
|Nobility Better Health
|Nourish & Flourish
|Ocean Quest Travel
|Precision Family Medicine
|Renewal by Andersen
|Revive Aesthetic & Wellness
|Rush's Kitchen
|Salon h.Davis
|Sawtell Mountain Resort
|Scaler Wellness Center
|Selah Midwifery
|Senza Weight Loss & Skin Spa
|Shaver Pharmacy & Hallmark
|Shelf Genie of Idaho Falls
|Shoshone Banock Casino Hotel
|Sterling Urgent Care
|Summit Spine & Sport Chiropractic
|Sweet Dreams Events
|Teton Cleaners
|Teton Medicare
|The Beautiful People
|The Black Brick Company
|The Healing Sanctuary
|The Popcorn People
|The Preparedness Store
|The Sun Gun
|Trubeauty Esthetics
|Vogue Beauty College
|Wackerli Auto Group
|Wholesome Health & Aesthetics
|Zion's Healing Center