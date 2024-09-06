Woman's Expo 2024

Woman's Expo 2024

Join women from all over East Idaho at The Women’s Expo set for October 18 & 19 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

The event will run from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Get your mothers, sisters, daughters, grandmothers and girlfriends together and attend The Women’s Expo on October 18 & 19

Your email receipt will serve as your ticket to the event, so please bring it with you to the Expo. 

2024 Exhibitor List
4 the Love of Scent (Scentsy)
AAA Idaho
Ahhhsome Relaxation
Anita's European PMU
Austin Kade Academy
Autoimmune & Functional Medicine
Avanti Body
BodyWorx Massage & Health Spa
Bona Vie Medical Spa
Clean Juice Idaho Falls
Club Apple
ColorStreet
Contour Infusions & Wellness
Culligan Water
Cutco
Cutting Edge Electric
Downtown Bridal & Dress Shop
Eagle Gate College
Elison & Wood Orthodontics
Empower Surgical
Fidere Wellness
Fit Fast 4 Health
Gary's Sewing Center
Great Resort Vacations
Green Kid's Club
Heritage Health Advocates
Hospice of Eastern Idaho
Idaho Central Credit Union
J&B Superior Exteriors
Jone's Sew & Vac
Kid's Closet fashion, LLC
King N Queen's $5 Bling
Kitchen Tune Up
Knick Knack Novelties
Leavitt Women's Healthcare
Life Balance Energy
Mama Fla
Meraki Healthcare
Mind, Body, spirit Trifecta
Mountain View Hospital
Nobility Better Health
Nourish & Flourish
Ocean Quest Travel
Precision Family Medicine
Renewal by Andersen
Revive Aesthetic & Wellness
Rush's Kitchen
Salon h.Davis
Sawtell Mountain Resort
Scaler Wellness Center
Selah Midwifery
Senza Weight Loss & Skin Spa
Shaver Pharmacy & Hallmark
Shelf Genie of Idaho Falls
Shoshone Banock Casino Hotel
Sterling Urgent Care
Summit Spine & Sport Chiropractic
Sweet Dreams Events
Teton Cleaners
Teton Medicare
The Beautiful People
The Black Brick Company
The Healing Sanctuary
The Popcorn People
The Preparedness Store
The Sun Gun 
Trubeauty Esthetics
Vogue Beauty College
Wackerli Auto Group
Wholesome Health & Aesthetics
Zion's Healing Center