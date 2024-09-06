Woman's Expo 2024

Join women from all over East Idaho at The Women’s Expo set for October 18 & 19 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.



The event will run from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Get your mothers, sisters, daughters, grandmothers and girlfriends together and attend The Women’s Expo on October 18 & 19



Your email receipt will serve as your ticket to the event, so please bring it with you to the Expo.